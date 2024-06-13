Bibee (4-2) took the loss to the Reds on Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Bibee surrendered a solo home run to Jeimer Candelario in the first then was taken deep by him again for a three-run shot in the sixth. Otherwise, Bibee mostly looked fantastic with a season-high 11 strikeouts and a stretch where he retired eleven straight hitters. On the season, Bibee owns a 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 87:20 K:BB through 13 starts and lines up for a home matchup against the Mariners next Wednesday.