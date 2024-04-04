Bibee (1-0) earned the win versus Minnesota on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine over 5.1 innings.

After a so-so first start this year, Bibee was excellent Thursday, allowing a lone run on an Edouard Julien homer in the fifth inning while matching his career high with nine strikeouts. The 25-year-old Bibee's allowed four runs on 11 hits while striking out 13 through his first 9.1 innings this season after going 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 141:45 K:BB as a rookie. He's tentatively lined up to take the mound at home versus the White Sox in his next outing.