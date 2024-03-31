Bibee gave up three earned runs on six hits and five walks over four innings during Saturday's 12-3 win against the A's. He struck out four and didn't factor in the decision.

Bibee threw just 50 of his 88 pitches for strikes as he failed to stick around long enough to qualify for the victory. It's a disappointing season debut for the right-hander after he posted a 2.98 ERA in 25 starts as a rookie last season, particularly since he was facing a poor offense in a pitcher's park. Bibee tentatively lines up to face the Twins next week in his second start.