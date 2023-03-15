Stephan has allowed five earned runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings through three Cactus League appearances.

Stephan has had a bit of bad luck -- two of the three hits he's allowed have been home runs. He was excellent at suppressing the long ball in 2022, giving up just three of them over 63.2 innings after allowing 15 homers in 63.1 innings in 2021. The right-hander emerged as a setup man to Emmanuel Clase last season, so there's not much reason to be concerned about Stephan's performance in spring training, but he could move down the pecking order if he struggles to begin the regular season.