Stephan (6-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on three walks and a hit-by-pitch over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Monday versus the Royals.

Stephan couldn't find the strike zone, with just 12 of his 31 pitches landing for strikes in the wild outing. His poor showing allowed the Royals to rally in the eighth inning, though Enyel De Los Santos was tagged with the blown save after being unable to get the situation under control. Stephan has taken three losses while adding four holds over seven appearances in September, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over 6.1 innings. He's at a 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB through 64.2 innings with two saves and 28 holds overall.