Stephan underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. The Guardians placed him on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Though it's not clear if Stephan underwent Tommy John surgery or an internal bracing procedure on his elbow, he'll still be ticketed for a 12-to-16-month rehab and recovery. His move to the 60-day IL freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Tyler Beede, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus.