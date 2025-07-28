Stephan (elbow) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus over the weekend, issuing one walk in a scoreless inning Friday.

Stephan is in the midst of his second rehab assignment after the Guardians opted to extend his stay in the minors when his initial 30-day window expired shortly before the All-Star break. During the initial assignment, Stephan made eight appearances across stops with three affiliates and logged a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 8.1 innings. Stephan has made two appearances for Columbus during his second assignment, with Friday's outing marking his first since the All-Star break. The right-hander will likely need to sharpen his command and pitch on consecutive days at Triple-A before the Guardians bring him back from the 60-day injured list.