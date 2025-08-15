Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians outrighted Stephan on Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Stephan has been playing for Triple-A Columbus since being activated off the 60-day injured list July 30, and he'll remain at Columbus or elect free agency after being outrighted. The 29-year-old has allowed 11 runs and three homers in seven innings with Columbus in 2025.
