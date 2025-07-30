The Guardians activated Stephan (elbow) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Stephan was one of the Guardians' most-trusted relievers in 2022 and 2023, but he's struggled during his rehab assignment while coming back from his March 2024 UCL surgery, posting an 11.81 ERA over 10.2 innings across stops with three affiliates. He can still make an impact with the big club later this season, but the Guardians will need Stephan to hone his command at Triple-A before giving him another look in the majors.