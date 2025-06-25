Stephan (elbow) had his rehab assignment moved to Double-A Akron, MLB.com reports.

Stephan had made two appearances each in the Arizona Complex League and for Triple-A Columbus, before the organization shifted him to Akron. He threw two scoreless innings for the RubberDucks on Tuesday, allowing one hit while striking out two. In toto, the right-hander has a 6.35 ERA with eight strikeouts and three walks over 5.2 rehab innings.