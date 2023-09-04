Stephan (6-5) took the loss Sunday versus the Rays. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning.

Stephan allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Taylor Walls in the eighth inning. It was just the third run he's allowed over 15 innings since the start of August. The right-hander is now at a 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 60.1 innings while adding two saves and 25 holds. While he'll still likely see plenty of setup work, the waiver additions of Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez could impact Stephan's usage over the last month of the season.