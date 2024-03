Stephan will undergo surgery on his right elbow in the next week or two, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The specific procedure and a timetable are not yet known, but Bell writes that Stephan's UCL was "not providing adequate stability," necessitating the need for the operation. More information will be available after the surgery, but there would seem to be a good chance that Stephan will miss the entire 2024 season. He had been slated to serve in a setup role ahead of closer Emmanuel Clase.