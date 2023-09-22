Stephan (7-7) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over one inning to earn the win despite taking a blown save Thursday versus the Orioles.

Stephan allowed the Orioles to pull even in the top of the eighth inning, but the Guardians retook the lead a half-inning later. It's been a rough September for the setup man -- he's allowed 12 runs (11 earned) over 7.1 innings across eight appearances. He's now at a 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB with two saves, 29 holds and eight blown saves through 65.2 innings overall.