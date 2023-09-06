Stephan (6-6) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Twins.

Stephan allowed the Twins to assemble a rally in the eighth inning after he was initially brought in to keep things tied at 3-3. The right-hander has taken losses in back-to-back appearances, though Tuesday's disaster outing was the first time he'd given up multiple runs since July 16. It inflated his ERA to 3.54 with a 1.28 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB through 61 innings this season. He's picked up 25 holds and two saves, but Stephan's shakiness early in September could see him bumped aside in favor of Reynaldo Lopez, Matt Moore or Enyel De Los Santos for primary setup duties.