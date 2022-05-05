Plesac dropped to 1-3 after giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres in the first game of a doubleheader.

Plesac was handed the loss after he surrendered a go-ahead double to Austin Nola in the top of the sixth inning, with San Diego maintaining the lead from thereon. After turning in a 1.53 ERA in 17.2 innings over his first three starts of the season, Plesac has surrendered 12 runs (10 earned) between his subsequent two outings to inflate his ERA to 4.44.

