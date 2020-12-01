Kim has not yet been posted, as MLB is seeking additional medical information from the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

The 30-day negotiating period for teams to try to sign Kim has not officially begun. It is unclear when that will happen, but the assumption is that he will still sign with a big-league club this offseason. Kim, 25, is a shortstop with power and speed who has performed as one of the best players in the KBO for the past several years. He hit .306/.397/.523 with 30 home runs and 23 steals (on 25 attempts) in 622 plate appearances for Kiwoom this past season.