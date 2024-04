Kim went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.

Kim swatted a three-run home run off Wade Miley in the first inning, plating Fernando Tatis and Jurickson Profar as part of Kim's second three-RBI game of the season. Over his last nine games, Kim is batting .258 with a pair of home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored.