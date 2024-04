Kim went 0-for-2 with two walks, two steals and two runs in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Kim drew walks in the sixth and ninth innings. He stole second and third in the ninth before ultimately coming in to score on a bases-loaded walk from Nate Pearson. Sunday ended a five-game hit streak for Kim, who is now hitting .226/347/.417 with three homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs, six steals and a 16:16 BB:K in 102 plate appearances.