Kim went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the Dodgers in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings victory.

Kim hit one of four long balls for San Diego in the victory, taking Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep in the second inning. The long ball was his second of the campaign and sixth extra-base hit overall -- he also has two doubles and two triples. Kim has a modest .217/.284/.417 slash line through 67 plate appearances, but he has provided decent production with nine runs, eight RBI and four stolen bases.