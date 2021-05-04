site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Andres Gimenez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Gimenez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
He is hitting .103 with zero home runs and one steal in his last 29 at-bats. Amed Rosario will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
