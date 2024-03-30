Gimenez went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Gimenez started slow at the plate in spring training but got on track quickly, ending the Cactus League slate hitting. 340 (16-for-47) over 18 contests. He's carried it over into the early stages of the regular season, going 4-for-6 with three RBI and three runs scored. He was also caught stealing Friday on his first attempt of the season after going 30-for-36 on the basepaths in 2023. Gimenez hit .251 with a .713 OPS last season, so he's looking for a bounce-back campaign.