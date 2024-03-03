Gimenez has gone 1-for-11 over his first four Cactus League games.

Gimenez also has two strikeouts and no walks. The second baseman is not in danger of losing his starting role -- Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio are competing for the shortstop job, and most of the other major-league ready infielders in camp are likely to be utility options. Gimenez hit an okay .251 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI, 76 runs scored and 30 stolen bases over 153 contests last year. His OPS dropped from .837 in 2022 to .713 last year, but at 25 years old, a rebound campaign is plausible.