Indians' Austin Hedges: Crushes solo homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hedges went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.
The right-handed hitter smashed a solo shot in the ninth inning off Tyler Alexander. The 28-year-old slashed .145/.231/.290 in 2020 and looks to turn his hitting around in 2021.
