Hedges has gone 2-for-8 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three strikeouts over four Cactus League games.

Hedges is not guaranteed to open the season as the Guardians' backup catcher despite his $4 million salary for 2024. David Fry, who can also play first base and corner outfield, could be in line for the backup catcher role -- or offer the Guardians the choice to carry three natural backstops. Among the team's catching crew, Hedges offers the least offensive upside, as he hasn't hit better than .184 in any of the past five seasons. Bo Naylor (back) is penciled in as the Guardians' starter behind the dish.