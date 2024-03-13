Hedges (undisclosed) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Hedges was scratched ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers after colliding with a teammate prior to the contest, but the Guardians removed him from the lineup only as a precautionary matter. With the veteran backstop apparently feeling fine two days later, he'll step back in behind the plate. Hedges is expected to serve as the Guardians' No. 2 catcher this season, with most of his starts likely to come against left-handed pitching when the lefty-hitting Bo Naylor gets days off.