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Guardians' Austin Hedges: Goes deep in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hedges went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Rangers.

Hedges plated one run on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning and then gave the Guardians breathing room with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. It was his second homer of the season and first since May 2. He's batting a career-high .270 this season and hasn't finished a season with an average above .200 since 2018. While Cleveland has four players capable of catching, Hedges and Patrick Bailey are the team's primary backstops.

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