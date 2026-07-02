Guardians' Austin Hedges: Goes deep in win

Hedges went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Rangers.

Hedges plated one run on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning and then gave the Guardians breathing room with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. It was his second homer of the season and first since May 2. He's batting a career-high .270 this season and hasn't finished a season with an average above .200 since 2018. While Cleveland has four players capable of catching, Hedges and Patrick Bailey are the team's primary backstops.