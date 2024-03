Hedges was scratched from the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers after colliding with a teammate during a pregame workout, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The team relays that Hedges was scratched out of "an abundance of caution," so expect him to be fine in a day or two. David Fry will shift to catcher and Deyvison De Los Santos has entered the lineup at designated hitter.