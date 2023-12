Hedges agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Guardians on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hedges split last season between Pittsburgh and Texas but will make a return to the Cleveland in 2024, where he made 199 appearances from 2020 to 2022. The veteran backstop brings nothing offensively with a .478 OPS over the past two years but provides strong defense. Hedges should fill the backup job at catcher behind youngster Bo Naylor for the Guardians.