Hedges went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Hedges has played in just seven of the Guardians' first 21 contests. He's shared backup duties at catcher with David Fry when Bo Naylor is not playing. Hedges is hitting .120 with three RBI, one runs scored, one double and a stolen base over 26 plate appearances, which includes 10 strikeouts and no walks. As a defensive catcher, it's no surprise Hedges is not adding much with the bat.