Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 7-1 victory versus the Angels.

Hedges put the Guardians on the board in the second inning, plating two runs with a blast to left field. The long ball was the veteran catcher's first of the season and just his fourth hit overall through 31 plate appearances. Both Hedges and fellow backstop Bo Naylor (who played DH on Saturday) have struggled mightily in the early part of the campaign, though each went deep Saturday as the duo combined to drive in six of Cleveland's seven runs.