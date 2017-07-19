Indians' Boone Logan: DL likely after strained lat muscle
Logan left Wednesday's game with a strained lat muscle and a disabled list stint is a strong possibility, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Logan will go for an MRI on Thursday to confirm, but it's hard to imagine a lat strain wouldn't at least sideline the lefty for 10 days. Expect this injury to keep him out until mid-August, if not later, with an exact timetable likely coming shortly after the MRI results are in.
