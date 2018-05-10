Logan (triceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game in Colorado.

Logan appeared in six rehab outings over the past couple weeks and looks to make his 2018 debut in the coming days after suffering a slight triceps strain near the end of spring training. Over 38 appearances with the Indians last season, Logan posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 28:9 K:BB over 21 innings. Expect him to be utilized against left-handers as a late-inning situational reliever.