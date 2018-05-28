Logan allowed an earned run in 0.2 innings Sunday but also picked up the win in the Brewers' victory over the Mets.

Logan's win was his first since joining the Brewers during the offseason. Typically stingy against left-handed hitters, he has allowed lefties to post a 1.244 OPS over 17 plate appearances against him this year. The good news is righty hitters have posted just a .651 OPS over 15 PA. He is working in middle relief and figures to get opportunities to turn around his stats against lefties -- they did combine for just a .191 batting average (43-for-225) against him over the last three years, after all.