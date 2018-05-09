Logan (triceps) has traveled to Denver in advance of the Brewers' four-game series with the Rockies and will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday or Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Logan made his sixth and final rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs, striking out three of the four batters he faced. The Brewers' decision on bringing back Logan ahead of the series opener or Friday will likely hinge on how heavily the bullpen is used during Wednesday's game against the Indians. Once Logan is officially added to the active roster, he'll likely be used mostly in a situational capacity as a LOOGY.