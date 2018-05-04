Logan (triceps) may return as soon as Tuesday against the Indians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The lefty is expected to pitch in back-to-back games in his next two outings, which is the last hurdle to clear in his rehab program. If all goes well, he could return as soon as Tuesday, though the team hasn't explicitly stated a target return date yet.

