Boone Logan: Released by Milwaukee
The Brewers released Logan on Monday.
After booting Logan off the 40-man roster June 19, the Brewers were unable to find a trade partner for the lefty, nor was another team willing to pick up the remainder of his one-year, $2.5 million contract via a waiver claim. The Brewers apparently weren't able to convince Logan to accept a minor-league assignment, so the 34-year-old will look to find work elsewhere. Despite his unsightly 5.91 ERA and 2.34 WHIP in 10.2 innings with Milwaukee this season, Logan's long track record of reliability as a LOOGY could be enough to gin up interest from clubs now that he's officially a free agent.
