Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Lands on minor-league DL
Zimmer (shoulder) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Zimmer was originally expected to miss just five days due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered during batting practice earlier in the week, but the issue apparently isn't healing as quickly as the team hoped. The move is backdated to Wednesday, so he'll be eligible to return June 20 should he prove ready. Zimmer, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the month, was slashing just .111/.158/.278 through four games with the Clippers prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Banished to minors•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Two hits in Saturday's return•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Activated Friday, but not in lineup•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Will be activated Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...