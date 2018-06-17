Zimmer (shoulder) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Zimmer was originally expected to miss just five days due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered during batting practice earlier in the week, but the issue apparently isn't healing as quickly as the team hoped. The move is backdated to Wednesday, so he'll be eligible to return June 20 should he prove ready. Zimmer, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the month, was slashing just .111/.158/.278 through four games with the Clippers prior to suffering the injury.

