Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses side session Sunday

Kluber (ankle) threw a side bullpen session Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging development, as Kluber, who exited his last start after just 74 pitches with a sprained ankle, didn't appear to have any issues during Sunday's session. The Indians will wait and see how Kluber feels Monday before determining his status for Wednesday's start against the Red Sox.

