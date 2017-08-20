Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses side session Sunday
Kluber (ankle) threw a side bullpen session Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This is an encouraging development, as Kluber, who exited his last start after just 74 pitches with a sprained ankle, didn't appear to have any issues during Sunday's session. The Indians will wait and see how Kluber feels Monday before determining his status for Wednesday's start against the Red Sox.
Indians' Corey Kluber: Leaves with ankle injury in win
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses another quality outing Sunday
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 11 in complete-game win
Indians' Corey Kluber: Throws complete game gem Thursday
Indians' Corey Kluber: Remains on track to start Thursday
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out hitters at historic rate in July
