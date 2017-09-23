Indians' Danny Salazar: Expected to start one more time in regular season

Salazar is slated to get one last start in the regular season, but the date has not been determined yet, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Salazar lasted less than three innings in his last start Thursday against the Angels. Cleveland will want to make sure he has another chance to find his rhythm before the postseason begins. His next start would line up September 27 against Minnesota on regular rest, but the club may choose to change things around to properly arrange their rotation for the playoffs.