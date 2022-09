Salazar (illness) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Saturday and appeared in relief for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. He faced three hitters, striking out one while walking the two others.

Salazar has made just two appearances for the Triple-A club since signing a minor-league deal with the Yankees on May 13. The 32-year-old right-hander has logged 109 career appearances (105 starts) at the big-league level, though none have come since the 2019 season.