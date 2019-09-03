Indians' Danny Salazar: Taking break from rehab
Salazar asked for and was granted time away from his rehab assignment Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Salazar has had a run of bad luck over the last two seasons, heading to the injured list in early August immediately after making his first start since 2017. It's not clear that he's in the Indians' plans the rest of the season.
