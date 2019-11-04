Danny Salazar: Becomes free agent

Salazar (groin) elected free agency after being outrighted off the Indians' 40-man roster Monday.

Salazar's career has become derailed by injuries after a promising start. He's made just a single big-league appearance over the last two years combined, injuring his groin in August in his first start since recovering from a serious shoulder issue. He'll likely generate some interest as a lottery ticket due to his career 3.82 ERA and 27.7 percent strikeout rate, but he'll turn 30 in January and is one of the biggest injury risks in the league, so expectations should be kept very low.

