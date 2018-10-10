Indians' Danny Salazar: Hopes to resume throwing in November

Salazar (shoulder) may be able to resume throwing next month and is expected to build his arm back up as a starting pitcher, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

According to president Chris Antonetti, Salazar could be utilized as a reliever next year depending on roster needs. Since he's yet to begin throwing after undergoing shoulder surgery in early July, it's too early to project his role on the 2019 squad, though more should be known once the Indians are able to evaluate his progress in the coming months.