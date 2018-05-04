Indians' Danny Salazar: Will be seen by specialist
Salazar (shoulder) will visit Dr. Keith Meister in the coming days to get a check-up on his injury, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Obviously, it's never a positive sign when a player decides to see a specialist for any sort of issue, but it's become apparent that Salazar doesn't trust his shoulder during throwing sessions and wants to gain more insight into this injury. Salazar was recently moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, so he will remain sidelined until late May, at the earliest. Expect an update on his status following this appointment.
