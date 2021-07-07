Mejia (1-4) allowed six runs on four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings, striking out a pair of batters and enduring the loss in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Rays.

The righty's 73rd and final pitch of the afternoon was launched to right-center by Kevin Kiermaier for a three-run homer. Combined with his previous start, Mejia has now yielded 12 runs in his last 6.2 innings of work, raising his ERA to a dismal 7.42 through 30.1 total innings. He'll almost certainly be relegated to the bullpen, or Triple-A, once Cleveland's rotation is healthy again, but may still be in the rotation following the All-Star break while Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (finger) continue working their way back.