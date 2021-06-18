Mejia is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Pirates, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Mejia will be returning to the hill on three days' rest after he tossed four innings (55 pitches) while not factoring into the decision in his start during Monday's 4-3 win over the Orioles. Expect Cleveland to once again restrict Mejia's workload; he has been held under 60 pitches in each of his three starts to date.