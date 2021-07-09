Karinchak (5-2) blew the save Thursday against the Royals but registered the victory after allowing one run on two hits in one inning. He struck out a pair.

Karinchak was tasked with protecting a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning, but Carlos Santana blasted a leadoff home run to center field on a full-count pitch to tie things up. Cleveland turned Karinchak's blown save into a win when Franmil Reyes hit a walkoff three-run dinger in the bottom of the inning. It was only the second blown save in 11 opportunities for Karinchak, who owns a 2.58 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 38.1 innings on the season. Opponents are hitting just .129 off the 25-year-old, who has racked up 66 strikeouts against 22 walks.