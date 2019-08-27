Indians' Jose Ramirez: Could return during playoffs

Ramirez (hand) could return at some point during the playoffs, should Cleveland qualify, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez underwent surgery on his fractured right hand Monday. He's expected to require five-to-seven weeks to recover. The early end of that timeline would have him returning just after the regular season ends, so he won't be of any more help to fantasy owners this season, but he could still help Cleveland if the team is able to win a playoff spot without him.