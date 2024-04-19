Ramirez went 0-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Ramirez reached on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning and picked up his first steal of the campaign on his first attempt. The third baseman isn't the fastest player, but he tends to be opportunistic on the basepaths. He has at least 20 steals in each of the last five full campaigns, including going 28-for-34 on his stolen base attempts in 2023. His four-game hitting streak came to a close Thursday, and he's batting a modest .238 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, three doubles and a triple of 19 contests.