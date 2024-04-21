Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Athletics.
Ramirez started the first 21 games of the season but will sit for Sunday's series finale versus Oakland, which will give him two straight days since Cleveland has a scheduled day off Monday. The five-time All-Star is off to a slow start in 2024 with a .239/.253/.402 slash line in 95 plate appearances, though he's still tied for fifth in the AL in RBI (18) and tied for sixth in runs (15).
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records first steal of season•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Knocks third homer•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Three-hit effort in loss•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks second homer•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Another two-hit performance•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks homer Friday•